Charity Day at the Dog House Pub, Albir

By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 21:05 • 1 minute read

The Dog House Pub, Albir is holding a charity fundraiser Credit: FB:thedoghousepubalbir

On September 29, the Dog House Pub in Albir is hosting a charity fundraising event in aid of the local food bank in Alfas del Pi.

They are really hoping they can count on the community to come together and demonstrate their support for this important cause.

The event will kick off at 12.00pm and run until 5.00pm, offering a fantastic lineup of live music to keep everyone entertained. The diverse musical performances will include rock, pop, soul, and R&B from Marples & Bentley, as well as smooth ‘nice ‘n’ easy’ swing music from Tim Ames.

Additionally, attendees can look forward to a special performance by ‘The Greatest Showman’ Jamie Somers, renowned for his appearances in West End musicals and Royal Variety shows. This varied musical programme promises something for every taste.

Moreover, as the main objective of the event is to raise funds for the food bank, there will be ample opportunities for individuals to contribute. These will include engaging in a raffle and making donations through designated collection boxes, where every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful impact.

