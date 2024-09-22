By Adam Woodward • Updated: 22 Sep 2024 • 15:12 • 1 minute read

Estepona fashion week. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona.

It is Fashion Week in Estepona with a best designs contest and Miss Universe España, showcasing 12 local designers and their Autumn-Winter collections.

There will be a series of catwalks each day of the week, parading the best local and new national talents on Estepona’s promenade all week, culminating in the young fashion designers awards ceremony on Friday, September 27. The objective is to support and recognise the work of young designers and serve as a platform for future design professionals.

12 local establishments are taking part in the fashion shows, presenting their latest designs in clothes, beauty, and accessories for the Autumn-Winter 2024/25 season.

Fashion competition opened up to national designers

Organised in collaboration with Juanchy García Estudio and the image consultant Miguel Toledo, the event includes the holding of the annual Young Designers Competition, which this year has been opened to designers from all over the country and will be presenting works by designers from Navarra, Leon and the Basque Country as well as Andalusia.

The eight finalists shortlisted throughout the week of catwalks will present their collections in the final fashion show that will take place on September 28 at 8pm, presented by the model Ángela Ponce, Miss Universe Spain.

The top prize is €1,000 and the event’s trophy, with cash prizes for the other shortlisted designers too.