By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 16:06 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja tapas

On September 28, Torrevieja will celebrate International Tapas Day, offering locals and visitors a chance to enjoy exceptional Spanish cuisine.

The event, where participants can indulge in a tapa and a drink for just €3.50, has become a popular tradition.

It aims to promote local gastronomy and attract international visitors eager to experience authentic Spanish flavours.

Participating establishments include Club Náutico Restaurant, La Cantina Food & Drinks, Jax Torrevieja, Náufragos Beach Club, Luna Creciente Gastrobar, HB Torrevieja Hostel/Restaurant, Metro y Medio Restaurant, Luz de Mar Restaurant, El Rincón de las Jarras, Bianco Sea Emotion, Tapería El Teatro, La Barra del Casino, Arrocería Pepes, Burger Hombre del Mar, Casa Luchy Restaurant, Martini’s Restaurant, La Mata “Felisa” Restaurant, and Hotel La Laguna Spa & Golf.

The restaurants will be marked with special signs, making it easy to spot participating locations.

This event is expected to draw many attendees, reinforcing Torrevieja’s position as a top gastronomic destination.

For more information and a full list of establishments, visit torreviejagastronomica.com.

Flamenco & Flavours

Following the success of the last event in August, ‘Flamenco y Sal’ will return on Friday, September 27, at 8:00.PM in the gardens of the Torrevieja Auditorium.

Guests will be able to enjoy a flamenco show accompanied by a cocktail dinner at sunset.

The evening begins with a reception in the garden’s wooded area, where a tasting dinner will be served as the sun sets with the Torrevieja Salt Flats in the background.

The highlight of the evening will be the flamenco performance, ‘Flamenco de raíz’ by the Noelia García company.

A dance troupe of five artists will take the stage, accompanied by live music, delivering a passionate performance of traditional flamenco styles designed to captivate the audience.

‘Flamenco y Sal’ invites guests on a journey into the heart of Spanish art and culture.

To reserve your ticket or for more information head to the Torrevieja Teatro Municipal box office at Pl. Miguel Hernández, 3, 03181, or visit the website: culturatorrevieja.com.