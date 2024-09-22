By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 12:32 • 1 minute read

Explore Moraira with an electric bike Credit: morairaebikes

One of the charming things about Moraira is its small size, which should make it very easy to explore by car.

Unfortunately, with space being an issue, parking spaces are hard to come by. However, there is a solution; why not hire an electric bike and forget about parking altogether?

In this way, you can explore all the stunning coves and mountainous areas with the assistance of electric power to overcome the steeper inclines.

Moraira is renowned for its pristine, crystal-clear waters, which include the beaches of Moraira, such as Playa de l’Ampolla and Portet, as well as the stunning coastal spots en route to Calpe, such as Playa Platgetes and Cala l’Andrago.

Enjoy an adventure in Moraira by electric bike

The Portet beach is a picturesque gem located at the end of the municipality of Teulada-Moraira. Its unique shell-like shape and small size make it one of the most stunning corners along the entire coast. Moreover, the foot of this beach serves as a great starting point for an adventure with an electric bike.

You can embark on a journey to the road leading to the watchtower of the Cap d’Or and the micro flora reserve of the same name. From these vantage points, you can marvel at the spectacular views of Moraira to the south and the breathtaking cliffs that define the north coast towards Javea.

Check out this website for further information.

Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.