Launched in 2009, Torti Wine’s Hello Kitty line has been a fixture in speciality UK retailers for years.
However, due to a recent regulatory decision by The Portman Group, these wines will soon be pulled from shop shelves.
The regulatory body, funded by the drinks industry, acted on a complaint from a concerned consumer who questioned the legality of alcohol branded with a children’s toy name.
Following an investigation, The Portman Group concluded that the Hello Kitty wines were likely to appeal particularly to those under 18.
Torti Wine, based in Lombardy, contested this finding, claiming that Hello Kitty is not exclusively a children’s brand but is also popular among adults, including mothers and even celebrities like Kim Kardashian.
This argument, however, did not resonate well with The Portman Group.
The independent panel of the regulator pointed out that the Hello Kitty television show and video games target children aged three and up.
They found that the branding predominantly attracts a young audience in the UK, particularly given the cute cartoon kitten featured on the wine labels.
Rachel Childs, chair of the panel, emphasised that while Torti Wine may not have intended to market the product to children, as an international producer, they were not aware of the UK’s self-regulatory measures designed to ensure responsible marketing and protect minors.
She stated, “This case highlights that the Portman Group’s Code of Practice applies to all alcoholic beverages marketed in the UK, regardless of their origin. A wine-themed around a children’s cartoon is entirely inappropriate.”
In response to the ruling, Torti Wine agreed to cease sales of the Hello Kitty wines in the UK, while maintaining that these products are intended for adults and sold only in licensed venues to ensure that under-18s do not have access.
