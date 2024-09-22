By Donna Williams •
Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 12:17
• 1 minute read
Oktoberfest comes to Moraira
Credit: Shutterstock:Random.graphy
Between September 26 and 29, Moraira’s Les Sorts car park will have a distinctly German aura as it celebrates Oktoberfest.
This event has been put together in conjunction with the Teulada Town Council and the San Vincent Ferrer Festival commissions of Teulada and Moraira.
The programme has been devised to provide residents and visitors with a unique opportunity to enjoy gastronomy, beer, and music within a festive German atmosphere.
The tent, bar and kitchen service will be open between 11.00am and 4.00am each day from Friday September 27, and the programme of events will be as follows:
7.30pm: Inauguration of the barrel with the presence of the mayor, councillors and presidents of the Teulada and Moraira Festival Commissions.
8.00pm to 10.00pm: Performance of traditional German music by D Ewaldo.
12.00pm to 4.00pm and from 7.00pm to 10.00pm: Traditional German music with D Ewaldo.
11.00pm to 1.00am: Performance by Stereomonos.
01.00am to 04.00am: Mobile disco with DJ Kiko Bertomeu.
12.00pm to 4.00pm and from 7.00 p.m. to 10.00 pm: Traditional German music with D Ewaldo.
11.00 pm to 1.00 am: Performance by the Capital 90 Orchestra.
01.00am to 04.00am: Mobile disco by DJ Relo.
12.00pm to 3.00pm: Traditional German music with D Ewaldo.
Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.