Published: 22 Sep 2024

Oktoberfest comes to Moraira Credit: Shutterstock:Random.graphy

Between September 26 and 29, Moraira’s Les Sorts car park will have a distinctly German aura as it celebrates Oktoberfest.

This event has been put together in conjunction with the Teulada Town Council and the San Vincent Ferrer Festival commissions of Teulada and Moraira.

The programme has been devised to provide residents and visitors with a unique opportunity to enjoy gastronomy, beer, and music within a festive German atmosphere.

The tent, bar and kitchen service will be open between 11.00am and 4.00am each day from Friday September 27, and the programme of events will be as follows:

Thursday September 26

7.30pm: Inauguration of the barrel with the presence of the mayor, councillors and presidents of the Teulada and Moraira Festival Commissions.

8.00pm to 10.00pm: Performance of traditional German music by D Ewaldo.

Friday September 27

12.00pm to 4.00pm and from 7.00pm to 10.00pm: Traditional German music with D Ewaldo.

11.00pm to 1.00am: Performance by Stereomonos.

Saturday September 28

01.00am to 04.00am: Mobile disco with DJ Kiko Bertomeu.

12.00pm to 4.00pm and from 7.00 p.m. to 10.00 pm: Traditional German music with D Ewaldo.

11.00 pm to 1.00 am: Performance by the Capital 90 Orchestra.

Sunday September 29

01.00am to 04.00am: Mobile disco by DJ Relo.

12.00pm to 3.00pm: Traditional German music with D Ewaldo.

