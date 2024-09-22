Kiss vs AC/DC – Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 15:48 • 1 minute read

TNT and fans. Credit: TNT - Facebook

On Friday, September 27th at 9.30pm, the Benalmádena Municipal Auditorium will host the latest in this year’s season of Festival of Legends, offering an unrivalled tribute to two rock giants.

The music of Kiss and AC/DC will be celebrated at the Auditorium for an epic night with a tribute to two of Rock music’s greatest and heaviest bands. Kiss vs AC/DC will relive the full lights and sounds experience of the greatest shows of these two metal heavyweights.

Kicking off with the Kiss tribute and unforgettable classic tracks including ‘Detroit Rock City,’ ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’, and ‘Love Gun, ‘ they will be followed by TNT, everyone’s favourite AC/DC tribute act performing ear-shattering numbers such as ‘Thunderstruck,’ ‘Highway to Hell,’ and ‘Shoot to Thrill.’

Legends Festival, Kiss vs AC/DC is on at the Auditorium in Benalmadena on Friday, September 27 at 9.30pm. Ticket prices start at €20 and are available on the door or via all the regular online ticket agencies, including entradas.com.