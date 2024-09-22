By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 15:41 • 2 minutes read

Image: J.K. Rowling / Facebook.

Recently, J.K. Rowling announced that casting is underway for a new adaptation of the Harry Potter series, this time as a television show.

A new YouGov survey reveals that nearly 40 per cent of Britons (39 per cent) are likely to watch this upcoming series, with 16 per cent expressing they are “very likely” to tune in.

Among fans of the books or films, this figure rises to 61 per cent.

Films vs. Books

Interestingly, the Harry Potter films are generally more popular than the books in the UK, with 58 per cent of people enjoying the movies compared to 47 per cent who appreciate the books.

Only 15 per cent of respondents report actively disliking either.

While Rowling’s work continues to resonate, the author herself has garnered a more divided opinion.

Approximately 41 per cent of Britons have a favourable view of her, while 31 per cent remain neutral and 21 per cent express dislike.

Controversies surrounding her political stances, particularly regarding Scottish independence and her views on gender and transgender issues, have contributed to her unpopularity among younger audiences.

In fact, 53 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds express negative feelings toward her, compared to 26 per cent of those aged 25 to 49, and only 7 per cent of individuals over 65.

Political Views

Political affiliations also influence perceptions of Rowling.

She is less favoured among Labour and Lib Dem supporters (27-28 per cent dislike her) compared to Tory and Reform voters (7-8 per cent).

However, even within these groups, more individuals tend to view her positively than negatively.

Among fans of the Harry Potter series, 51 per cent hold a favourable opinion of Rowling, while 21 per cent do not.

Hufflepuff vs. Ravenclaw

In a nod to the enduring legacy of the Harry Potter series, a survey conducted seven years ago found that the British public predominantly identifies with Hufflepuff traits.

In the latest results, 58 per cent of respondents align themselves with Hufflepuff’s values of hard work, patience, justice, and loyalty.

Ravenclaw characteristics—intelligence, creativity, and wit, rank second at 33 per cent.

In contrast, only 4 per cent identify with Gryffindor’s bravery and courage, and a mere 4 per cent with Slytherin’s ambition and cunning.

Generational Differences

Generational differences also play a significant role in these preferences.

Older Britons (70 per cent) strongly resonate with Hufflepuff traits, while this number decreases among younger groups, with only 33 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds sharing this sentiment.

Instead, younger individuals are more inclined to favour Ravenclaw attributes (52 per cent).

Choosing a House

When asked which Hogwarts house they would choose to belong to, 54 per cent of Harry Potter fans opt for Gryffindor, mirroring Harry’s own choice.

Only 20 per cent select Hufflepuff, 18 per cent choose Ravenclaw, and 9 per cent align with Slytherin.