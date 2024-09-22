New archaeological centre set to open

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 22 Sep 2024 • 17:52 • 1 minute read

Talaiots de Son Fornés, Montuïri. Photo Credit, @MuseuSonFornes, X

The Department of Culture and Heritage of the Council of Mallorca plans to open a new archaeological centre in the north of the island.

The centre will be located in the Alcudia region of the island, and plans to showcase in excess of 40,000 artefacts retrieved from across the island´s various archaeological sites. The centre will sport a selection of multi-purpose spaces which will be fully equipped for researchers to work as efficiently as they possibly can, whilst protecting and displaying items of significant interest and importance collectively for visitors, both local and from afar.

The Department of Culture and Heritage of the Council of Mallorca is carrying out archaeological studies on the proposed site of Sa Tanca de Can Domenèch, to ensure that no traces remain of the Roman city of Pollentia, which is located on the site next door, before any construction work is started. However, Councillor of Culture and Heritage, Antònia Roca, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that work has already commenced to clear the site where construction is due to take place. Meanwhile, studies are expected to continue throughout October before permission is granted to begin the construction itself.

There are many archaeological sites across the island

Mallorca is home to some 400 `talaiots´ – monuments and remains of ancient settlements dating from the end of the bronze age through to the iron age [Javier Aramburu-Zabala Higuera/María López-Quesada Alemany, Los Talayots Cuadrados de Mallorca] – and both experts and volunteers work hard to protect and preserve the sites so that they can continue to be enjoyed by members of the general public, now and for future generations as well.