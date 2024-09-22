One Hand Clapping: Film footage of Wings

By Donna Williams •
Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 18:02
• 1 minute read
One hand Clapping features Wings in the Abbey Road Studios
Credit: Facebook
On September 27, visitors to the Jayan Cinema in Javea are in for a treat as a film that the world thought it would never see is being shown there.
Filmed in 1974 at the famous Abbey Road Studios and directed by the late David Litchfield, the film offers a captivating portrayal of the band Wings.
Set during the period when Paul McCartney and Wings discovered and honed their distinctive sound, it was filmed over four days and delves into the band’s dynamics as they collaborate and socialise within the studio. It features live renditions of tracks from Wings’ iconic album, Band on the Run, which was released in the previous year.
It also boasts previously unreleased full footage of Paul McCartney’s solo acoustic performance, titled The Backyard Sessions. Speaking of Paul, as an added highlight the screening event also includes an exclusive introduction by Paul McCartney himself, which has been specially recorded for cinema audiences.
Not only that, but former drummer Geoffrey Britton, who now resides in Javea, will be there in person to say a few words at the start and then participate in a Q&A session after the film finishes.
This really is a not-to-be-missed event for music enthusiasts and tickets for the film, which commences at 8.15pm, can be purchased by visiting the cinema’s website.
