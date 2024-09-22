San Miguel festivities, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 20:07 • 1 minute read

The ‘Romaría’ celebration of the fair. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

Torremolinos celebrates its San Miguel Fair from 25 to 29 September with activities for all tastes, day and night.

The biggest celebration on the Torremolinos calendar, and probably the biggest ‘Feria’ in the region after that of Malaga, this event is a ‘must’ to be experienced and the central hub of entertainment, community togetherness, and local tradition.

There will be plenty of live music at the auditorium, most recommendably, on Friday 27, ‘Toreros Con Chanclas’ (bullfighters in flip-flops) will be the star performer, and on Saturday, the auditorium will feature a performance by Canijo de Jerez. While on the last night, Sunday 29, the dance academies ‘La Sultana’, ‘José Lucena’, and ‘Esperanza Márquez’ will complete the last nights of the ‘Feria’.

Flash mobs, dancing and live music

The daytime fair also features great entertainment, music, and dancing in different locations around town. Plaza San Miguel and Plaza de la Unión Europea will be rocking from midday with musical performances by bands as diverse as ‘Money Makers’ and ‘Free Sould Band’, among others. Plaza Costa del Sol will also host a daily flash mob dance outfit.

But, September 29th is the big day in Torremolinos, the day of its patron saint, San Miguel Arcángel. At 11am there will be a spectacular procession that sets off through different and iconic points in the town.

And on Monday, September 30, the fairgrounds will host a Children’s Day, where children can enjoy attractions at affordable prices.

‘In short, the Torremolinos San Miguel Fair that will be marked by tradition, by dedication, the desire to have fun and continue living this unique festivity. Because, the only place where summer does not end in September is in Torremolinos,’ according to the mayor Margarita del Cid.