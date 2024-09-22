By EWN • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 13:21 • 1 minute read

Savour authentic Thai cuisine Photocredit Sawadee

Sawadee Thai Restaurant, now under new management, is a fantastic addition to Almeria’s dining scene. Located near the beautiful Valle del Este Golf Course, we bring the rich and authentic flavours of Thailand to your table with our expertly prepared dishes.

Our menu, crafted by a Michelin star-level Thai chef, offers a wide variety of traditional Thai favourites. From flavourful stir-fries to aromatic curries and noodles, there’s something to satisfy every craving. A top recommendation is the Penang Prawn Curry – a delicious blend of coconut milk, spices, and fresh prawns that transports you straight to Thailand.

At Sawadee Thai, we pride ourselves not only on our exceptional food but also on our warm and friendly service. Our dedicated staff ensures that your visit is enjoyable, and we cater to food allergies, making sure everyone can experience the true flavours of Thai cuisine.

For those who prefer to enjoy our dishes at home, we offer a convenient take-away service so you can bring the authentic Thai experience to your own dining room. We also cater to parties and special events like birthdays – just ask for more details when you visit or call us!

To celebrate our new management, we’re offering a free glass of wine or beer to all new customers who mention this article. There’s ample parking available, making your visit even more convenient.

We are open from Tuesday to Saturday, with lunch service from 13:00 to 16:00 and dinner from 18:00 to 22:00. Stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and promotions.

Find us at:

Avenida Valle del Sol, 3, Valle del Este (Vera)

Telephone: +34 681 871 851

Facebook: Sawadee Thai Restaurant

Instagram: @sawadeerestaurant

Experience the flavours of Thailand at Sawadee Thai Restaurant, or enjoy them in the comfort of your home!

Sponsored