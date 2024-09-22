Schubert and Beethoven in Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 22 Sep 2024 • 11:47 • 1 minute read

Schubert & Beethoven played by Atestti. Credit: Francesco Attesti, Facebook.

Fuengirola offers another free piano concerto on Saturday, September 28, bringing classical music to the masses.

As part of the Community Concerts cycle, works by Schubert and Beethoven will be performed by renowned pianist Francesco Attesti in the Palacio de la Paz, Fuengirola. The Community Concerts programme focuses on some of the most impressive and important piano concertos written for this instrument.

The concert programme will include one of Beethoven’s most important pieces written for the piano, ‘Emperor’, as well as the ‘Little Symphony in C Major’ by Franz Schubert, composed when the he was only 21.

Free of charge classical concerts

This event is part of the Community Concerts cycle for 2024-25 and features eight events in which prominent soloists and groups will join the Iberian Sinfonietta orchestra, which aims to showcase emerging orchestral talent alongside well-known Classical music artists. All the concerts in the Community Concerts cycle are free of charge, promoting access to high-quality cultural activities for everyone in Fuengirola.

The free of charge concerto takes place on Saturday, September 28 at 7pm, in Calle Recinto Ferial, Fuengirola.