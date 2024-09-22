Segway Tour: Explore Benidorm the fun way

By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 11:08 • 1 minute read

A Segway tour is a great way to explore Benidorm Credit: viator.com

If you have never been on a Segway before, you are missing out!

They are so much fun and a great way to explore while avoiding tired feet once you get the hang of getting about. For example, you can get to know Benidorm on a Segway tour in a couple of hours, with two different options to choose from:

Benidorm City Segway Tour

The first option is classed as the Benidorm City Tour. You will travel along the Rincon de Loix area to the Levante beach promenade. From here, you will head to the famous Old Town before making your way to the top of the city to the castle remains. Then it is on to Aiguera Park, the Town Hall, the Bullring, and finally the Auditoriums.

Natural Reserve Park, Sierra Helada Segway Tour

The alternative option is the Natural Reserve Park, Sierra Helada. With this tour, you will also start in the Rincon de Loix area and then go to the Levante Beach Park. However, this is where it differs from the first option, as you will be taken to the mountain promenade, where you can experience incredible views of the city. The tour also takes in the Watchtower XVI and the Roman mines.

Prices start from €45 per person, and that includes authentic Segway machines, a professional guide, and the use of a helmet and a headset so that you can hear the guide clearly.

Visit the Viator website for further information or to book tickets.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.