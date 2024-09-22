By Donna Williams • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

El Monstre Petorro has inspired activities at the Sorollius Festival Credit: en.xabia.org

This vibrant event is set to transform Javea into a hub of cultural and family entertainment on September 27 and 28.

The festival is a delightful fusion of music, theatre, and events tailored for children and families. With a lineup of diverse activities, the festival promises two days brimming with fun for attendees of all ages.

Throughout the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse range of activities. These include travelling shows that will animate the streets with art and entertainment, and enchanting storytelling sessions for both children and adults alike. There will also be a lively musical performance by Dani Miquel featuring popular well-known songs.

Sorollius Festival is set to stimulate the imagination of children

For those looking to engage in more creative activities, there will be painting workshops allowing attendees to use their imagination, and an interactive theatre workshop offering a glimpse into the world of acting. For any budding chefs in the family, there will also be hands-on cooking workshops allowing them to demonstrate their flair for creating culinary delights.

This year’s event will include the added highlight of ‘monstrous’ children’s recreational activities, inspired by the book El Monstre Petorro.

This book, written and illustrated by local authors Paco Cholbi and Carles Arbat from Javea, holds special significance as it clinched the 2023 Ciutat d’Alzira Literary Prize in the ‘best illustrated’ category.

Full details of the schedule can be found by visiting Javea Town Council website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interview for Costa Blanca North.