Speaking European – Tanja Schrocke

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 20:40 • 2 minutes read

Tanja Schrocke Tanja Schrocke, real estate agent at Premium Villas Credit: Tanja Schrocke

Tanja was just 18 when she moved out to Spain on her own, seeking a new life and career in tourism.

She left Germany without regrets, not ever missing the “darkness,” the cold, and the “routine” of her hometown. She confessed that moving was easier than she had imagined; being European, there was no hustle with the documents, and finding property was easier than in Germany.

Even though Tanja has been living in Spain, to her it “feels just like yesterday,” that she found a new home in Lloret del Mar and felt instantly “accepted” by the locals. Although she had Spanish lessons at school, she didn´t have the motivation to learn the new language at the time and when working between Barcelona and Lloret del Mar, she said “It was almost difficult to find someone to speak Spanish with,” for the tourist sector where she worked spoke mostly English.

After spending time in Costa Brava, Tanja found a new job in real estate in Denia, where she lived for a few years after moving to the charming Altea; there, she feels surrounded by a “big family,” and is delighted to be close to her neighbours and know “every spot of the little town,” which has grown so familiar. Within months, she learned Spanish, and today, has friends from Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Tanja´s visits to her motherland are limited to every once in two years; only to see her mother and grandmother. She confessed that she feels “depressed after just three days of being in Germany,” and “feels like a foreigner,” in her old home. Instead, she invites her family to discover her life in Spain, where she anticipates an exciting future with her boyfriend, and plans to stay in Costa Blanca, her ultimate home.

Her career, currently with Premium Villas, has been an integral reason for her stay. Working in real estate, Tanja said she sees it as “a possibility to help other people find a dream home.” To those visiting Spain and considering moving long-term, she recommends avoiding spots flooded by tourists and focusing on smaller towns and the “real life of the locals,” who are “super open” to other nationalities and could become your new family.

Explore Premium Villas property.

Read more European interviews and contact us if you want to share your experience of living in Spain.