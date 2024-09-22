Tivoli in the air

By Adam Woodward • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 13:29 • 1 minute read

The Tivoli World park. Credit: Gonzalo Aguilar Coronado, Facebook.

Benalmadena council is in talks with the real estate company Grupo Tremon over what to do with the Tivoli World amusement park.

So far, both the council and Tivoli owners, Tremon, have been keeping their cards close to their chests, and neither side seems willing to comment on the state of play of the negotiations. Many in the community want the park to be reopened and back operating, not least a group of former employees from the park who have been collectively looking after the site since it was closed down in 2020.

The likely outcome, and what the Council appears to want, is that the site becomes a mixed-use park, retaining the amusement park rides and mixing in a large retail centre, something that Arroyo de la Miel, the neighbourhood where Tivoli is, does not have.

‘No Comment’ from both sides in the negotiations

However, Tremon have so far not made any comment on their position, and the Council uncharacteristically avoided making any statements after the meeting on Friday, September 20. There are fears in the group trying to save Tivoli World that the owners want to turn the plot into a more lucrative housing project, something justifiable given the current housing shortage in Benalmadena.

Meanwhile, the park remains completely closed to the public, and former employees are maintaining the facilities, taking turns to stand guard over the site, as well as feeding the 15 chickens and 50 peacocks inhabiting there.

The ex-employees have organised a demonstration for October 6 at the doors of Tivoli World to draw attention to their calls for the park to be reopened.