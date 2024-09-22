By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 15:25 • 1 minute read

Image: Basílica de la Sagrada Família / Facebook

The construction team behind Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia Basilica revealed new architectural details for the grand cross pinnacle that will top this renowned Modernist masterpiece.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, this cross will coincide with the centenary of Antoni Gaudí’s passing and will feature a viewing area for visitors.

Panoramic Views

Architects indicate that the cross, measuring 17 metres in height and 13.5 metres in width, will have a hollow interior accommodating up to 11 guests at a time, offering panoramic views of the city.

This pinnacle will crown the Tower of Jesus Christ, which is still under construction but expected to be finished next year.

Crafted from a special blend of glass and ceramic, the cross will feature uniquely designed curved and pyramid-shaped pieces, along with windows that consist of three layers of curved, laminated glass adorned with textured pyramids.

Cross Unveiling

The unveiling of the cross will not signify the end of Sagrada Familia’s construction; that effort is projected to continue until 2034.

Nevertheless, it will give residents and tourists their first glimpse of the basilica’s ultimate height.

Notably, Gaudí intended for his creation to stand slightly shorter than Montjuïc Hill, adhering to his belief that human-made structures should not surpass those of divine origin.

With the installation of the cross, the Sagrada Familia will reach a total height of 172.5 metres, five metres shorter than the hill.