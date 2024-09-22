Turtle hatchlings saved from harm

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 22 Sep 2024 • 21:41 • 1 minute read

A loggerhead turtle glides through the sea. Photo Credit, Jeremy Bishop, Pexels

In rare circumstances a nest of loggerhead turtles was discovered today in Playa de Palma, sparking a rescue mission to save the turtle hatchlings from harm.

Palma beach sprung to life this morning, startling beach goers and lifeguards alike. Security personnel were called urgently to Playa de Palma by concerned lifeguards when loggerhead turtle hatchlings were spotted trying to make their way towards the water.

A lifeguard patrolling the beach at around 11am was one of the first people to discover the baby turtles, when he spotted a newborn in the sand. He immediately called the main lifeguard station and the area was swiftly cordoned off in order to protect the young turtle from harm and whilst an investigation was carried out into its origins. A swimmer later admitted to having noticed a baby turtle at around 10am, and had kindly helped it into the sea. An alert was sent to experts at the Palma Aquarium and the Consortium for the Recovery of Balearic Fauna (Cofib) was also informed, and were therefore able to advise the lifeguards and security personnel on the safest way to handle the situation.

The vulnerable hatchlings were immediately protected from harm

Due to the vulnerability of the turtles at such a young age, the experts advised that the babies needed to be transferred to the aquarium as quickly as possible in order to receive the care necessary to prepare them for being released into the wild. Over the course of the next few hours, several other hatchlings were located and a nest was then discovered in which laid more unhatched eggs. As each baby turtle was collected, it was wrapped in a damp towel and placed in a box in the shade for safety whilst the rescue operation continued. Around 15 babies were saved in total and are now under the safe care of the Aquarium, along with the unhatched eggs.

It is unusual for a nest of turtles to thrive in such a busy public area.