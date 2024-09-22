By Anna Akopyan • Published: 22 Sep 2024 • 10:19 • 2 minutes read

Heavy rain in the UK Cars and a cyclist driving through heavy rain. Credit: Genaro Servín, Pexels

UK weather forecaster, the Met Office reported severe rain and thunderstorms to hit England and Wales within hours on Sunday, September 22.

UK weather; rain and thunderstorm predictions

A massive mega storm and hail will take over Britain on Sunday and Monday, affecting most regions. “Whilst the strongest signal for impactful rainfall totals appears to be centred across east Wales and west-central England, there is potential right across this highlighted region for some places to see 40-70 mmm in 2-3 hours, with a chance that a few places could receive 80-100 mm through the course of the day,” reported the Met Office.

The rain is expected to push through London, Wales, Birmingham, Cornwall, Bedfordshire, Luton and St Albans in Hertfordshire, among others. The only safe area appears to be the far eastern coastline of Norfolk, but predictions could change as the rainfall emerges. “There is still some uncertainty regarding which areas will be affected by the heaviest rain, but at this stage parts of the Midlands, northeast England, and east Wales look most likely to see the greatest accumulations.”

The Met Office reported that some areas are expected to be hit by a month´s worth of rain in one day, with a high risk of flooding, “potential disruption,” to roads and railways, and chances of power cuts, as well as “cut off” neighbourhoods. On Monday, September 23, “some locations could see 80-100 mm over the course of 12 to 24 hours.” In this case, flooding is almost certain, considering that the average amount of rainfall for September is estimated to be between just 60 -90 mm.

UK weather; rain and thunderstorm protection

Under the severe weather and flooding fears, all residents of the affected areas are advised to stay at home and abstain from making unnecessary travel. The Met Office warned that buildings are expected to be damaged by lightning strikes and public transport is likely to malfunction due to the flood.

The weather forecasters shared tips for staying safe during hail and heavy rain, advising people to prepare a flood plan at home and make an emergency flood kit to cope with the flooding. Valuables including documents and electrical devices should be stored high and gas water, as well as electricity supplies should be switched off for safety measures. It is advisable to stay away from windows and doors.

On the road, it is essential not to park next to trees, as they are most often hit by lightning strikes and can damage nearby vehicles. It is advised to only take familiar, main roads and slow down, especially during intersections. To prevent your vision from being obstructed, it is better to use dipped headlights, keeping the high beams off, as the reflection of the light on the water can make it harder to see.

Fog lights should also be avoided, as they can reflect off the water and restrict your vision further. A bigger gap between vehicles than usual should be kept and no difficult manoeuvres should be attempted.

