By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 22 Sep 2024 • 22:30 • 3 minutes read

UK´s Sir Keir Starmer promoting Labour UK´s PM Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech before the elections Credit: Keir Starmer, Facebook

UK´s Sir Keir Starmer will face a crunch vote on Labour´s hasty announcement to cut winter fuel payment, which has made the country “baffled,” at the new Government´s decisions.

Starmer´s winter fuel cut will be put to vote

After Labour´s unprecedented announcement to cut winter fuel payment, Sir Keir Starmer will face a showdown with unions on Monday, September 23, urging him to take a U-turn from stripping 10 million UK pensioners from winter fuel allowance. Earlier this month, the Government won a vote on the plan by 348 votes to 228; gaining a majority of 120.

Unite union pledged to stage a demonstration at Labour´s conference in Liverpool on September 22, forcing a second vote on Starmer´s decision. The PCS (Public and Commercial Services Union), Unison, and the Communication Workers Union are expected to join the demand for the reconsideration of the government´s budget decision, ahead of Rachel Reeves´ changes next month.

Unite´s general secretary, Sharon Graham had called Starmer´s decision “cruel,” and an “embarrassing misstep.” He said to the press; “There´s going to be a demonstration of Unite´s retired members outside the Labour conference tomorrow afternoon,” and emphasised; “the conference should take note of the voice of the people. This decision has confused millions.”

Unite organiser, Claire Peden agreed, arguing; “We´ve proven that people feel very strongly about this. I think they´re probably trying to work out in their heads how they can do a U-turn and save face. But I would think people would forgive them.” The PCs general secretary Fran Heathcote added; “We expect a Labour government to tax the rich, not the poor.”

General secretary of the FBU (Fire Brigades Union), Matt Wrack who had called Labour “out of touch,” with the people, reported; “Ordinary voters are baffled by the decision. Within the first few weeks of the Government, there are some worrying trends.” No doubt, the UK is losing its trust in the new Government, stunned by the discrepancy between Starmer´s promises and actions but will Labour be affected by public opinion?

Starmer´s winter fuel cuts cause concern and confusion

The Treasury announced that the winter fuel axe would reduce the number of pensioners receiving support from 11,4 million to just 1,5 million. This means that 10 million pensioners would be at risk of severe illness and death due to their poor living conditions during winter. Winter fuel payments of up to £300 (€357) were previously regarded as an essential payment available to everyone above the state pension age (66) and over.

FBU General Secretary reiterated that the cut would result in increased deaths, holding the government fully responsible. In 2017, when Starmer was in the Shadow Cabinet, Labour warned that axing the fuel allowance for 10 million pensioners would increase “excess deaths,” by 3,850 through winter.

When questioned why he had suddenly lost his care for the elderly, Starmer stated; “I think it is very important for me to make clear that we are pushing really hard on pension credit to make sure that everybody who is entitled to it is on pension credit.” He addressed the government´s assessment as being outdated; “The last assessment was many years ago,” emphasising the financial crisis experienced by the government; “It´s a difficult decision. But the question we´ve got to answer is, how are you going to make up for a £22 billion shortfall this year, which we hadn´t expected to find.”

A Labour spokesperson tried to justify the cut to the Press; “The Conservatives crashed the economy, leaving a £22 billion black hole in public finances. They made commitments they couldn´t pay for, covered it up, and ran away.” Labour Manifesto released in June this year, stated; “Serious damage has already been done after 14 years of Conservative government, and a lot of damage will continue to be done.”

Since Starmer´s rise to the government, concerns had also been raised about his contemplation to scrap the two-child benefit, impacting the lives of 1,6 million children in need. Accused of leading a “Government of secrecy” over his refusal to share the estimates on the consequential deaths of pensioners linked to winter fuel payment cuts, Starmer said he “sympathises” with the people but can neither say or do anything else.

