A tribute to rising stars

Vera is fast becoming a powerhouse in beach tennis. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Two young talents from Vera have earned international acclaim at the Beach Tennis World Championship in Cesenatico, Italy.

In a heartwarming ceremony at the Indalo Beach Tennis Club, Vera‘s Mayor, Alfonso Garcia, honoured Pedro Alonso, who, alongside his teammate Liberto Amate, secured the Under-12 World Championship title.

This historic achievement makes Pedro the first Veratense player to win a world gold medal in beach tennis, firmly putting Vera on the map.

Jorge Mendez also received recognition for his impressive performance, taking home the Under-16 bronze medal, marking his second world podium finish.

Jorge, currently the Under-18 Spanish Champion and 2021 European Champion, has cemented his place as one of the best in his category.

The event was attended by family, friends, and notable figures, including Vera’s Councillor for Sports, Antonio Soler, and club director, Ariadna Fernandez.

The mayor expressed his pride, stating, “These achievements not only elevate the name of Vera but also that of Andalucia and the whole of Spain.”

“Congratulations to all our champions, who are taking Veratense sport to the highest global level,” Garcia exclaimed.

The Indalo Beach Tennis Club continues to produce champions, with another success being the Under-18 Women’s Doubles gold by Laura Jimenez from Almeria, who was also congratulated during the event.

