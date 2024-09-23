By Letara Draghia • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 22:55 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay.

Air France is set to trial removing free in-flight meals on two short-haul flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Lisbon and Helsinki, from January 2025.

The airline’s shift towards a buy-on-board model follows in the footsteps of other European airlines, such as British Airways and Lufthansa, both of which have adopted similar measures to reduce costs. Under this trial, economy passengers will still receive a free beverage and a small snack, but any more substantial food will need to be purchased on-board.

Why are Air France’s in-flight meals being removed?

Air France claims the trial reflects “market developments,” with the ultimate goal of adjusting to customer demands. However, there’s an underlying business reality: cutting operational costs could potentially lead to lower ticket prices, which might appeal to budget-conscious travellers.

These trials are currently limited to short-haul routes, with no immediate impact on long-haul or business-class services.

If you’re one of the many who value free in-flight meals, the good news is that Air France will review the trial’s results before making any long-term changes. For now, it’s something to keep in mind when planning your next European getaway.