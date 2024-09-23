Bedouin Deep House, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 21:23 • 1 minute read

US-based DJs Bedouin. Credit: Bedouin, Facebook.

Deep House duo Bedouin, a music production and DJ partnership based in the United States, are playing the Momentum club in Marbella on Sunday, September 29.

Consisting of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe, Bedouin are multi-instrumentalists, vocalists, songwriters, and music producers who blend their Middle Eastern heritage, Western upbringing, and international experiences into a genre-defying sound.

The duo has released music on labels such as Crosstown Rebels, All Day I Dream, Circoloco Records, Ultra, Sony and their own label, Human by Default. They have also collaborated with artists like Virgil Abloh, Rony Seikaly, Guy Gerber, Black Coffee and Guy Liberte among others.

Winners of ‘Best Night in Ibiza’ by DJ Awards

Bedouin has received recognition for their work, including two appearances on BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix, and being awarded Mixmag’s ‘Breakthrough Artists’ in 2017. The duo were nominated for Best Deep House DJ at the DJ Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019.They have performed at notable events and venues such as Burning Man, Coachella, Tomorrowland, Art Basel, Ushuaïa, and Wynn Las Vegas. In 2017, their cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Set Control for the Heart of the Sun’ was personally endorsed by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason. Their Ibiza residency, Bedouin Saga, was awarded ‘Best Night in

’ by DJ Awards in 2019. In 2022, they recorded a hybrid live set in Petra, Jordan for Cercle, which was awarded as one of the best sets of 2022 by an EDM magazine.

Table reservations can be made for dinner at the website momentomarbella.com. Price per diner is estimated to be around €150.