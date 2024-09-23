Cabo de Palos retail hub takes shape

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Revitalising Cabo de Palos Image: Facebook/ Diego Gonzalez

THE Las Dunas shopping centre project in Cabo de Palos has cleared a major hurdle, paving the way for the opening of over a hundred new shops and a new Mercadona store. The delay was due to a necessary upgrade of electrical transformers, which has now been resolved, allowing construction to resume.

Investment and Job Creation Boost Local Economy

The Valencian company behind the project plans to invest €5.2 million over the next two years to build a 13,000-square-meter shopping centre. This development is expected to create plenty of jobs, boosting the local economy not only in Cabo de Palos but also in nearby La Manga and surrounding areas.

Exciting New Retail Options on the Horizon

Currently, 30-40 per cent of the nearly 200 commercial spaces are occupied. Plans include bars and restaurants on the upper levels and shops below, with a focus on local businesses. The Urban Planning Department is also processing permits for a new Burger King, a Lidl supermarket, and a gas station. The project, which started in 2006, is eagerly anticipated by the community.

Benefits for Cabo de Palos and Surrounding Areas

The development of the Las Dunas shopping centre brings several key benefits to Cabo de Palos and its neighboring communities.

Economic Growth: The investment of €5.2 million is set to invigorate the local economy. By creating numerous jobs during and after construction, the project aims to lower unemployment rates and provide new opportunities for residents.

Increased Foot Traffic: The addition of over 100 retail spaces, including a new Mercadona store, is likely to attract more visitors to the area. This influx can benefit local businesses and restaurants, further stimulating economic activity.

Diverse Shopping Experience: With plans for a mix of shops, bars, and restaurants, residents and tourists will have access to a wider range of goods and services, enhancing the overall shopping experience and community appeal.

Community Engagement: The emphasis on supporting local businesses fosters a sense of community. Residents can take pride in having a shopping centre that showcases local talent and products, encouraging more people to shop locally.

Modern Infrastructure: The upgrades to the electrical transformers and other infrastructure improvements will not only support the shopping centre but also enhance the overall quality of life for residents by providing better services.

