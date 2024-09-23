Costa Blanca South: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 15:02 • 2 minutes read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Golden celebrations

To celebrate the Month of the Elderly throughout October, Elche is offering a variety of performances, theatre shows, guided tours, and dances, among other activities.

The Councillor for Seniors, Aurora Rodil, has encouraged all seniors to explore the programme, sign up for any required events, and actively participate.

With over 20 activities planned, there’s something for everyone.

For more information about the events, seniors can email mayores@elche.es, call (+34) 965066283, or visit the Casa del Mayor in the mornings.

Country jamboree

Los Proscritos International Westerners are hosting a country music and line dance festival on Sunday, October 20, at The Bar, Guardamar Camping (CV – 920, 13140).

The event will run from 11:00.AM until 5:00.PM, featuring a day packed with entertainment.

Reservations are available for €5, while tickets purchased on the day will cost €6.

Guests can look forward to a variety of activities, including tombola stalls, cowboy bingo, quick draw, and an American Trilogy, among other fun attractions.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Cherry K, Feonieque, and Johnny Scott.

Fiesta fun

K9 Animal Rescue Charity is hosting a fiesta at The Palm Tree on Wednesday, October 16.

The event kicks off at 4:30 PM, with live entertainment provided by Ricky Patton from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Seats are available for €5 per person, and a fiesta food menu will be offered, though guests are asked to select and pay for their food in advance.

You can reserve your ticket at The Palm Tree Bar, located at Consum Square, La Marina Urbanisation, Calle Francisco Quevedo.

Funds raised will go to K9 Animal Rescue Charity, helping to support animals in need.

For more information on the K9 Animal Charity, drop an email to k9clubinfo@gmail.com or call (+34) 711082807.

Making its mark

On Saturday, September 21, Benejúzar unveiled new tourist signage marking the historic site of the first hermitage of the Virgin del Pilar, originally built in 1940.

The Fiestas and Pilgrimage in honour of the Virgin del Pilar stand as one of Benejúzar’s most cherished traditions, with roots spanning over 80 years.

Every year on October 12, the event draws locals from the town, along with residents from the entire Vega Baja region, and devotees from across Spain.

Visitors and residents join together to make the nearly two-kilometre journey from the church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, located in the town centre, to the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora del Pilar, located in the Benejúzar mountain range.

Memory Closet

October brings a focus on raising awareness about the LGTBI+ community in Santa Pola.

On Friday, October 4, the exhibition “The Memory Closet” will open at the museum’s educational space with a guided tour, running until October 17.

This exhibition seeks to recover, preserve, and showcase documents and objects that were once hidden within personal and organisational archives.

These items, previously kept “in the closet,” now emerge to provide a fuller and more nuanced understanding of the history of the LGTBI+ community.

Through this exhibition, visitors are invited to reflect on the past and consider the importance of documenting and sharing diverse narratives.

The museum opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00.AM to 1:00.PM and from 4:00.PM to 7:00.PM.

Sundays from 11:00.AM to 1:30.PM.