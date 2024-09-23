By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 23 Sep 2024 • 17:05 • 1 minute read

Motorway Drama: Brave Officers and Members of the Public Save Life in Daring A-7 Bridge Rescue. Credit: Shutterstock, Colinmthompson

Motorway Drama: Brave Officers and Members of the Public Save Life in Daring A-7 Bridge Rescue.

Officers received an emergency call, and agents arrived quickly at the scene. Their split-second reactions saved the person from a deadly fall onto the dual-carriage-way below.

A relative and a passing motorist were already holding on to the person to stop them from jumping when police arrived. The bystander stopped to help, risking their own safety by holding the person and preventing the jump.

Heroes With and Without Uniform

Police in Alhaurín de la Torre pulled off a daring rescue with help from two members of the public. Together, they saved a person on the brink of disaster. The jaw-dropping scenes unfolded on Thursday night as a resident was spotted swaying on the edge of a bridge above the busy A-7 dual-carriageway. But thanks to the quick-thinking officers and brave passers-by, tragedy was prevented just in the nick of time.

At 9:52 p.m., the call came in. Someone was standing on the wrong side of the safety barriers, ready to jump to almost certain death down to the dual-carriageway below. The situation was dire.

When officers arrived at Avenida Portales del Peñón in response to the 112 call, they found two brave local residents already holding on to the distressed person, trying to stop them from making the deadly jump. One of the brave samaritans was a relative, but the other was just a motorist who had stopped when they saw someone in distress.

Life on the Line

In a heart-stopping rescue scene, the four police officers bolted towards the barriers and grabbed hold of the jumper in a last-ditch attempt to save their life. They dragged them back to safety with just seconds to spare, preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy on the A-7.

A Happy Ending

Paramedics were subsequently called and arrived on the scene shortly after. The person was taken to Málaga’s University Clinic Hospital for medical and mental health support.