Anthony Joshua fails to win title.
Anthony Joshua missed out on the chance to become three-time world heavyweight champion after being knocked out by rival Daniel Dubois in the fifth round.
The two British fighters went toe to toe at Wembley Stadium in front of 96,000 fans. Although favourite to win, Joshua began the fight immediately on the defensive and was knocked down by a right to the chin in the first round. This was the first of four times he would have to pick himself up off the canvas.
Dubois kept up the onslaught in the second and third rounds, which saw him catch his opponent with a huge left hook, leaving Joshua on the ropes. He then continued with a series of hits to the head that would send Joshua down for a second time.
Dubois dominated in all of the opening four rounds and defended his IBF heavyweight belt with a devastating overhand right to Joshua’s chin one minute into the fifth round. In the wake of the defeat, fans are wondering about Joshua’s future plans.
Watching the match ringside was Conor McGregor, who spoke to the YouTube channel ‘The Stomping Ground’, rejecting suggestions from some that Joshua should hang up his gloves. McGregor said, ‘You get clocked sometimes. Of course he can come back, for sure.’
Joshua had been confident to win Saturday’s fight and take home the heavyweight championship, followed by taking on the victor of December’s Tyson Fury – Oleksandr Usyk rematch. But it was not to be. Instead, it appears Joshua is set to face Dubois in a rematch again sometime next year
The result came as a huge blow to Joshua, who had been tipped to win and entered the ring in good form after having won his previous four fights.
