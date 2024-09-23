By Letara Draghia • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 22:35 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay

Homes in England and Wales, known for their charming, old-fashioned architecture, are leaking so much heat that they’re contributing to an alarming level of carbon emissions.

According to new data by environmental organisation, Friends of the Earth, these heat-leaking homes are unleashing nearly 30 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere each year – the same amount Denmark emits annually.

It all boils down to poor insulation. Many houses in England and Wales were built before modern energy-efficient standards, which means they lose heat rapidly. More than 14 million homes in these regions are classified as energy inefficient. As a result, households are forced to crank up their heating, which not only increases their energy bills but also leads to higher carbon emissions.

How to fix England and Wales’ heat-leaking homes

The UK government has pledged to improve home insulation, but at the current rate of progress, it could take around 90 years to make all homes energy efficient. That’s nearly a century before this critical issue is addressed. There are calls from environmental groups and climate-conscious citizens for the government to accelerate its refurbishment plans.

The comparison to Europe’s energy-efficient homes

Meanwhile, countries across the European Union are making strides toward energy efficiency, with some nations offering financial incentives for upgrading homes. Expatriates in countries like Germany or Sweden might find the UK’s progress lagging in comparison, especially as energy-efficient buildings have become the norm across much of Europe. On the Costa del Sol in Spain, many properties are using Smart Home technology.

Cutting emissions from homes is a key part of tackling climate change. While England and Wales’ homes might be cosy and traditional, their carbon footprint is anything but small. As energy bills continue to rise and the push for greener living intensifies, the need for improved insulation and energy efficiency becomes more pressing.