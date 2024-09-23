Fascinating Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 17:46 • 1 minute read

Mural 'Mirar hacia el pasado', by Nesui. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

Fuengirola is not just sunshine, beach and bars. It also has a fascinating history, including being the first city in the World to declare itself an open-air art gallery, and since then it has more than lived up to its claim with over 60 pieces of public art, sculpture and monuments.

For those looking for a change of pace, Fuengirola Walking Tours takes both residents and tourists wanting a different activity around the town with an English-speaking guide. On the tour, there will be art to discover, the chance to learn a touch of the history of the place, as well as getting some fresh air and sunshine.

The group will meet by the statue in Plaza del Ayuntamiento before heading off on the 90-minute guided walk where they will see at a selection of Fuengirola’s plazas and parks. There’s open-air art, murals, sculptures and some of the mostly frequently unnoticed history of Fuengirola.

Small groups of like-minded people

The Sun can be deceptive and so sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses, and a bottle of water are recommended along with comfortable shoes for walking. Numbers are small, ranging from 4 to 8 people at a time, and children over 13 years old are welcome to join.

The walking tour is held once a month, and on Saturday, September 28. This one starts off at 10am and lasts approximately 90 minutes. Reservations can be made at fuengirolawalkingtours.es and cost €24.