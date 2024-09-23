By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 15:56 • 1 minute read

Benalmádena offers grief relief for the broken-hearted. Credit: Pexels, Karolina Kaboo

In a move that’s likely to warm even the coldest of hearts, Benalmádena has launched a brand-new programme to help residents who are navigating the loss of a loved one. Led by the amazing volunteers at the Alhelí Association, this service offers emotional support and a sympathetic ear.

Helping Mourners in Benalmadena

Meeting bi-weekly at the Carola Social Centre, this thoughtful initiative sees experts Noelia Espinosa Galán and Nuria Martín Santos leading the charge. Every other Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., they’re on hand to help anyone who is going through a difficult moment process their grief.

Phase One:

The programme kicks off with some one-on-one sessions. Experts will assess what each person needs and tailor the support to fit.

Phase Two: Dealing with Grief

Once the initial support is in place, things step up a notch with the introduction of a mutual support group.

Targeting the Vulnerable

As reported by La Nocion, Áurea Peralta, the town’s Social Welfare Councillor, was full of praise for the new initiative, saying, “This is for those who are feeling vulnerable, not just because they’ve lost someone, but because they’re also battling things like loneliness, lack of family support, or, financial issues.”

Alhelí: Helping People Find Strength Since 2015

Founded in 2015, Alhelí has been helping people in Málaga pick up the pieces after losing a loved one. With specialists in grief and suicide prevention, the association has finally expanded its reach to Benalmádena, bringing its services to people in need, whether they’re mourning, struggling emotionally, financially, or otherwise.