By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 23 Sep 2024 • 10:57 • 2 minutes read

How to Change Your Career in Two Simple Steps. Credit: Gerd Altmann, Pixabay

Tired of dreaming of a career switch? According to author Richard N. Bolles in his bestselling book What Colour is Your Parachute, changing careers is easier than people might think.

Remote work and online platforms have made working from anywhere in the world a reality for many people. There are arguably more options now than ever, and people can choose to change careers later in life. However, forget the idea of jumping straight from your current position into a brand-new field. That’s a recipe for disaster.

Instead, try this two-step method that’s helping savvy professionals transition smoothly into their dream careers.

What’s the trick?

First, let’s break it down. Every job has two key components: what you do (your job title) and where you do it (the industry or field). A big, dramatic career change means changing both at the same time, which is a major gamble. Take the hard road, and you’re bound to crash and burn. Why? Because employers will grill you on your lack of experience in both areas, leaving you stuck. But take the smart, two-step path, and you’ll cruise through those interviews with confidence!

Let’s imagine a lawyer at a law firm in Marbella who’s had it with legal battles over property and wants to be a software engineer in the gaming industry instead. If they try to switch from A-lawyer specialising in real estate disputes in Spain to D-software engineer in gaming in one go, they will likely get shut down faster than you can say “hi.”

How would this play out in an interview?

Interviewer: “So, you want to be a software engineer. Do you have experience in tech?”

You: “No.”

Interviewer: “And any background in gaming?”

You: “Er, no.”

That’s a wrap! You’re toast.

But what if the job-seeker changed only one thing at a time? Maybe they stay in the legal profession for a while longer but shift to a gaming company or do some part-time legal work for gaming companies while they pick up software engineering skills (that’s step one). After picking up some work in the field, they can start training in software engineering and building their portfolio, switching to software in the second step. When the interviewer asks about their experience, they can say, “Yes, I’ve worked in gaming” or “Yes, I’ve worked with X, Y, and Z software.” They’ve instantly doubled their chances of success.

Two-Step Career Change Success

Two-step career change success looks like this: first, shift to the field you want, keeping your job title the same. Then, after getting comfortable, change your job title while staying in your new field. Employers love to see experience, and by taking these smaller steps, you can always claim prior experience, whether in your job role or your chosen industry.

Sure, it might take a couple of years, and you might even take a slight pay cut to ease into your new job. But here’s the thing: slow and steady wins the race.

Everyone’s career switch is different, and it’s easy to get disheartened. But don’t.

By moving forward at a steady pace, you’ll eventually land in a career that makes you happier. And isn’t that the goal?