Los Bandidos stand proud on podiums

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 23 Sep 2024

The Los Bandidos run club started small but now celebrates champions Credit: Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos shine at the 13th Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria Race in Rioja.

Sixteen Los Bandidos runners tackled the 13th race of the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2024 in Rioja on Saturday, 21 September.

The 7.65k, three-lap race, which started at 6:30 pm, was extra challenging due to the warm and humid conditions, plus a strong headwind on each lap’s sharp hill.

The overall winner finished in 26:18, with the first lady completing the course in 29:57.

Out of 163 runners, Los Bandidos’ athletes delivered an impressive performance, securing seven trophies across different age categories.

Notably, all three podium places in the F-F 60-64 age group were claimed by Los Bandidos runners.

“Although the ladies picked up seven trophies, everyone worked really hard and there were a number of 4th and 5th age group finishes, just missing out on podium places,” states the group.

Los Bandidos’ standout results included Patricia Mulcahy (44:17) who earned 2nd place in the D-F category, Jackie Darcy (45:06) who won 1st place in the F-F category, and Karen Ayers (47:00) securing 2nd place in the F-F category.

Sarah Briggs (44:01), Sharon Howlett (45:57), Teresa Cann (48:09), and Teresa Chance (48:15) all clinched podium positions in their respective groups, with an honourable mention to all the Bandidos for showing their stamina.

Competitors received commemorative mugs or shoe bags, and Los Bandidos proved they’re true contenders in Almeria’s running scene.

The full list of Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos results (position, name, time and age group prizes)

78 Mark Ratcliffe 37:09

97 Paul Darcy 39:20

131 Sarah Briggs 44:01 (3rd C-F)

132 Patricia Mulcahy 44:17 (2nd D-F)

136 Jackie Darcy 45:06 (1st F-F)

137 Russ Chance 45:18

139 John Davidge 45:49

140 Corinne Cherel 45:56

141 Sharon Howlett 45:57 (3rd D-F)

143 Karen Ayers 47:00 (2nd F-F)

147 Teresa Cann 48:09 (3rd E-F)

148 Teresa Chance 48:15 (3rd F-F)

149 Kirsty Ratcliffe 48:16

154 Derek Wright 50:23

For the full results from the race click HERE

Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojácar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups, always welcoming new members.

“All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holiday makers.”

Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. They’re currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.

The group is sponsored by Alfaix Village Store, Caracola Car Hire, Five Bones Pet Hotel, Heladaria Blu, Oasis Fashions and Restaurante Piamonte.

The group invites anyone to join, stating “We are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee or breakfast” adding that you can follow along or join the group’s Facebook page: Los Bandidos.

