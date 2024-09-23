Manga weekend in Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 20:57 • 1 minute read

A cosplay catwalk Credit: Aditya Galang Mahafi - Shutterstock

Collectors of Japanese pop culture will be in their element on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, 29 at the Salon Manga Mijas.

A geeky weekend event that awaits fans of gaming, comics, Manga, Anime and pop culture will love. The event will include games, role-play, a Nerf area, a Softcombat zone, tattooists, a gaming zone, a 3D printing area, a Harry Potter zone, and a Star Wars zone. There will also be competitions, including a comic book drawing contest, a K-pop dancing contest, a cosplay catwalk competition, and a karaoke competition.

And as if that was not enough, there will be outdoor water pistol fun and stalls selling Japanese food, comics, T-shirts, merchandise, toys, and other collectibles.

Record attendance expected

The organisation of the event expects to reach the attendance figures of the previous Manga event in Mijas, which was last held before the pandemic, when over 4,000 people passed through the doors.

Prizes for the competitions will be generous and varied, many of which are valued at €300, and will be awarded on the Sunday afternoon.

Tickets can be purchased on the Salon Manga website at salonmangamijas.es and are priced at €5 for one day and €8 for both days.