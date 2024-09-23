By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 14:50
• 1 minute read
MIDNIGHT INFERNO: Mum and Baby Rescued from Blazing Marbella Flat
Credit: Pizabay
A Marbella neighbourhood has been left in shock after a fire erupted from a ground-floor level flat in the dead of night. A young mother and her baby received immediate medical attention at the scene and were then transferred to Costa del Sol Hospital, where they received further treatment.
112 Response teams were called out on September 22 at 3.25 am to deal with a blaze that reportedly started in a ground-floor apartment in Plaza Juan de Austria, Marbella.
Police, the fire brigade, and the ambulance service arrived at the scene to find a 28-year-old woman and her baby needing assistance. Both were rushed to safety and transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital to be kept under observation.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators are looking into possible reasons.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
