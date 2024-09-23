By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 14:50 • 1 minute read

MIDNIGHT INFERNO: Mum and Baby Rescued from Blazing Marbella Flat Credit: Pizabay

Midnight Inferno: Mum and Baby Rescued from Blazing Marbella Flat

A Marbella neighbourhood has been left in shock after a fire erupted from a ground-floor level flat in the dead of night. A young mother and her baby received immediate medical attention at the scene and were then transferred to Costa del Sol Hospital, where they received further treatment.

112 Response teams were called out on September 22 at 3.25 am to deal with a blaze that reportedly started in a ground-floor apartment in Plaza Juan de Austria, Marbella.

Police, the fire brigade, and the ambulance service arrived at the scene to find a 28-year-old woman and her baby needing assistance. Both were rushed to safety and transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital to be kept under observation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but investigators are looking into possible reasons.