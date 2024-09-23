New Drivers BANNED from Night Driving in Spain

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 23 Sep 2024
• 1 minute read
A driver in Spain amid the country's imminent night driving ban for new drivers, Euro Weekly News.
New license-holders won’t be able to drive at night in Spain: New rules hit hard.
Spain bans new drivers from driving at night under strict new DGT rules to reduce accidents. No driving from 12 am to 6 am for novices. Plus, an EU-wide digital driving licence is coming soon. Learn more about these changes and cross-border penalties.
Spain’s National Driving Authority, the “Dirección General de Tráfico” or DGT, has recently shocked new drivers with a strict ‘night driving ban’.
The new rule affects drivers who have just passed their test, aiming to reduce the number of accidents caused by inexperienced drivers. The new rules mean there will be no driving between 12 am and 6 am for new license holders. Given that 20% of traffic accidents happen at night, the regulation will target the times when new drivers are most at risk.
First-timers behind the wheel will face this restriction for several years after passing their driving test. How long new drivers will have to wait before pulling an all-nighter is still unknown, but expect it to last a few years.
Wait, there’s more. The DGT and the EU are also rolling out a digital driving license, meaning there will soon be no more paper licenses. Everything will go digital across the continent.
Authorities want to make sure penalties stick no matter where drivers go in Europe. This means there will be no more skipping fines by crossing borders.
Is this a good change, or is Big Brother closing the net?
Should drivers be entitled to drive recklessly in one country and then potentially escape penalties by leaving to another country?
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
