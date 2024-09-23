Nit de l´Art sets Palma apart

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 20:56 • 1 minute read

Nit de l´Art, Palma. Photo Credit, @MargaProhens, X

An annual art event has proved to be more popular than ever, as crowds flocked to Palma to experience the annual Nit de l´Art.

Palma de Mallorca´s 28th edition of the traditional Nit de l´Art, held this year on September 21, attracted the highest number of visitors recorded over the last 6 years.

Around 2,000 people attended the event – which aims to bring art to life and showcases a selection of work from contemporary artists from around the world – despite severe weather warnings from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) threatening storms and rain. The Association of Palma Gallery Owners refused to be put off by the possibility of bad weather, and worked dedicatedly alongside local governments and councils in order to ensure the event was still a success.

Local government officials and counsellors showed their support by attending the event, and Marga Prohens, President of the Balearic Government, sung the event´s praises in a post on social media site X, describing the city of Palma as having been brimming with art, courtesy of the vibrant and creative works of both local and international artists. Prohens highlighted the diversity of the art on display and seemed particularly impressed by the way the artists had used their skills and imagination to “play with shapes, colours and materials”. The president referred to Palma as being `the capital of art´ in the Mediterranean and indeed within Europe itself, owing to the magic the artists had bestowed on the city with works she described as demonstrating the “excellence and quality that the [Balearic] islands deserve”.