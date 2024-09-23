Oceanika to give Torremolinos a makeover

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 10:47 • 1 minute read

Design of new Oceanika complex. Credit: nuovit

Torremolinos is betting on urban regeneration and digital nomads with the construction of the country’s largest wooden apartment blocks.

Margarita del Cid, mayor of Torremolinos, laid the first stone in the construction of Oceanika, a new development in the Los Alamos district. Construction has now begun and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The design will have 180 apartments, mainly intended for digital nomads, and distributed over more than 15,000 square meters, and aims to establish itself as a benchmark in sustainability and efficient construction.

Strategic location close to Malaga airport

As a coliving space, the construction will offer a new concept of a harmonious living space that will adapt to the needs of modern urban life, with services such as a gym, coworking offices, green areas, at a strategic location close to Malaga airport.

Del Cid described the project as ‘innovative and groundbreaking’, as well as highlighting the fact that it will be the largest coliving facility in the province and the largest wooden construction by volume in all of Spain.

Much needed renovation of the image of Torremolinos

Being built on the old Los Álamos hotel site, which was a landmark at the entrance to Torremolinos, but had become an abandoned eyesore over the years, this project is hoped to become a much needed renovation of the image of the town. According to del Cid, ‘It is, without a doubt, a regeneration, a revolution in many dimensions and facets. The commitment to energy efficiency, to sustainable materials, to the importance of wood, which is going to be one of the most defining elements of the project, make this something very special.’