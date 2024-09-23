By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 13:03
Supporting local charities
PHASE TWO, a fundraising team in Mazarron, has set its sights on supporting FAST Camposol, a volunteer first-aid group. Since its launch in 2023, Phase Two has made an impact by raising funds for local charities through creative events and their online store. They collect and sell donated clothes, accessories, and homeware to support causes that matter.
Run by a group of friends with backgrounds in fashion, hospitality, and event planning, Phase Two hosts pop-up boutiques featuring mini fashion shows, cakes, and community fun. So far, they’ve raised over €1600 each for lots of charities, including Forget-Me-Not and Samaritans in Spain. Now, they are working to meet their target for FAST Camposol.
FAST Camposol, Phase Two’s latest focus, provides life-saving first-aid services to the community, bridging the gap between emergencies and professional medical care.
Phase Two invites local charities to apply for fundraising support and welcomes donations every Wednesday at Cafe El Rincón de Miky in Puerto de Mazarron or with Carol Hutton at Ladies Circle on Thursdays at Hotel Playa Grande. For Camposol and Condado de Alhama, Dee Hargreaves is the go-to contact. Stay updated or shop online through their Facebook group!
