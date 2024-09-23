By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 14:33 • 1 minute read

Live at the Rockin' Race Jamboree Credit: Rockin' The Joint, Facebook.

Regular favourites in Torremolinos, the UK Rockabilly band Rockin’ The Joint, are back playing the Hotel Puente Real.

Rockin The Joint, led by founder member Mick Robbins, who is renowned for possessing one of the finest voices on the circuit, play a jiving rockabilly reviving the sounds of the 50s and 60s.

Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry, and Eddie Cochran.

The experienced and talented trio of musicians keep any dance floor busy with irresistibly danceable tunes, including songs by Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Johnny Burnette, Chuck Berry, and Eddie Cochran. They also perform songs from more contemporary artists like the Stray Cats, Brian Setzer, and J.D. McPherson.

Joining Mick Robbins is a top class rhythm section comprising Gary Bacon on slap bass and vocals and Jason Bryant on drums and vocals. These two provide a driving engine room of rhythm and superb harmonies that feature strongly in the band’s live shows.

Throughout their long history, the band have played alongside Little Richard, The Comets, and The Crickets, as well as having played all over Europe. The treesome have also been guests at auspicious retro events, including the Goodwood Revival, Twinwood, Newbury, and the Torremolinos Rockin’ Race Jamboree rockabilly festival.

Rockin’ The Joint play Hotel Puente Real, Paseo de Maritimo, 79 on Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm.