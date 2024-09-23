By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 16:22 • 2 minutes read

Image: Salvatec Mobility.

Salvatec Movilidad stands as a beacon of hope and innovation for individuals grappling with mobility challenges throughout Spain.

The company’s primary objective is clear: to enhance the quality of life for its clients by constantly evolving and improving its services and products.

This dedication not only facilitates greater ease of movement but also fosters a more inclusive environment for those with mobility impairments.

Comprehensive Solutions

At the heart of Salvatec Movilidad’s operations is a commitment to providing comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client.

From its base in Murcia, the company offers a wide array of products and expert advice designed to boost the mobility, independence, and autonomy of its customers.

Their offerings range from electric wheelchairs to a diverse selection of scooters for the disabled, all sourced from top-tier brands yet priced accessibly.

In-House Workshop

A standout feature of Salvatec Movilidad is its in-house workshop, equipped to handle personalised adaptations and maintenance.

This facility underscores the company’s dedication to quality and customization, supported by a highly skilled technical service department.

This ensures that every product not only meets but exceeds the specific requirements of its users.

Extensive Range

Salvatec Movilidad’s product range is extensive and designed to cater to various mobility needs.

The selection includes electric wheelchairs and scooters, both small and large, providing options for short trips or longer city excursions. T

he company’s own brand of reduced mobility scooters has garnered a reputation for offering exceptional quality at the best price point in the Spanish market.

These scooters, available in three or four-wheel configurations, are particularly beneficial for elderly clients and those with disabilities.

Expertise and Experience

Expertise and experience are hallmarks of Salvatec Movilidad.

The company prides itself on its ability to advise clients on the best products for their personal situations, drawing on years of experience in the sale, maintenance, and rental of mobility aids.

They stock and service products from renowned brands such as Shoprider, Pride, Sunrise Medical, Invacare, Rascal, and Vermeiren, alongside their own brand, ensuring a broad spectrum of high-quality options.

Mobility Needs

Beyond electric mobility solutions, Salvatec Movilidad also offers manual wheelchairs and walkers or rollators, catering to a diverse range of mobility needs.

This comprehensive product line ensures that clients can find the perfect mobility aid to suit their lifestyle and physical requirements.

Salvatec Movilidad is not just a provider of mobility solutions; it is a partner in the journey towards greater independence and quality of life for its clients. For anyone in Spain facing mobility challenges, Salvatec Movilidad is a name synonymous with trust, innovation, and unwavering support.

Contact Salvatec

For more information, visit Salvatec Movilidad at C/ Menéndez Pidal, 29A (Pol. Ind. Los Urreas), 30730 San Javier, Murcia, Spain.

Contact them via phone at (+34) 968787500 or (+34) 625887503, or by email at info@salvatecmovilidad.es.