Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.
The XVI International Guitar Days are returning to Elda, offering two months of diverse concerts throughout October and November.
Organised by the Department of Culture, this event will showcase renowned international artists, bringing live music to various corners of the city.
Councillor Iñaki Pérez highlighted the involvement of prominent figures such as actor Alberto San Juan, alongside musicians like Iwao Sasaki from Japan and Antonio Carone from Italy.
This year, the event introduces a special feature: the first International Chamber Music Competition with Guitar.
The competition will have two stages: in the first phase, participants submit a 10-minute video of their performance.
A jury will select up to four chamber groups for the final. In the final phase, the selected groups will perform a 20-minute recital as part of the festival’s official programme.
Artistic director Marina Payá emphasized the aim to bring culture to every resident of Elda, making music more accessible.
With the competition and concerts, the Guitar Days continue to establish Elda as a cultural hub, offering world-class live music experiences.
