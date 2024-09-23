Surf rock in Boliches

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 17:05 • 1 minute read

The Beatmakers surf into Boliches Credit: Sauli Paju, Facebook.

Prolific blues, rock performers, Pekka Tiilikainen And The Beatmakers are playing Boliches, Fuengirola.

Pekka Tiilikainen And The Beatmakers have an extensive career, going back to the 1980s, playing Surf and Outlaw rock. Hailing from Finland, Pekka Tiilikainen sings in English a mixture of classics and the band’s own tunes, every one a foot-tapper. Reminiscent of the music Dick Dale and Link Wray, mixed in with a sprinkle of rockabilly, this band almost always gets the audience singing along.

The Beatmakers have recorded an impressive 28 albums, both studio and live, as well as being included on 47 compilations. They are also massively popular with both the Finnish community in Fuengirola and nationals from all over the world along the Costa del Sol.

Pekka Tiilikainen And The Beatmakers are playing Kukko Restaurant in Los Boliches, Avda de Los Boliches 4, Fuengirola on Friday, October 4 at 9pm. The gig is free to enter, but pre-booking a table is recommended as the venue will fill out this night.