Techno all-nighter in Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 13:47 • 1 minute read

DJ Elli Acula Credit: Brayan Garnica, Facebook.

One of the top clubs on the Costa del Sol, Studio in Torremolinos, is holding one of its biggest events of the year on Friday, September 27.

Deejays Elli Acula, Lolsnake and Montero will be playing the all-nighter at the renowned Studio. The club itself boasts a unique and immersive audio-visual experience divided into two rooms with different concepts.

The main room with its industrial styling and its powerful L’acoustics sound system offers clubbers the highest quality in electronic music sessions. While the colourful Gallery room is a place open to artists and exhibitions, where music finds its way into a completely sensory experience.

Techno from New York, Berlin & Malaga

On the decks first will be Elli Acula, a DJ and producer from Berlin, famed in Ibiza, and known for her Techno tracks combined with flashes of breaks and drum & bass beats.

Next up, the Iraqi-American DJ, Lolsnake, who fuses a maelstrom of textures into her heady atmospheric sets. Lolsnake has proved to be a vibrant artist on the Techno global scene and a leading example of what happens when one doesn’t follow the rules.

After that, Techno DJ and producer based between Berlin and Malaga, Montero was the founder and curator of Basilar Festival, in the north of Portugal. Montero has been on the scene for a long time and is a regular at the Studio club.

Tickets are €10 each, either available on the door or from studioclub.es. The event starts at midnight and goes on until 7am.