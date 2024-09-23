By Harry Sinclair • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 16:49 • 1 minute read

Emilio Aramburu has captured the hard work of local archaeologists Credit: Emilio Aramburu Escolano

A local photographer is displaying her work documenting the archaeological work carried out in Mojacar.

Following the successful events surrounding the Mojacar la Vieja archaeological site, photographer Emilio Aramburu documented the work done by professionals and locals all working to uncover Mojacar’s history.

The Mojacar la Vieja site is located on a hill overlooking the plain of the Aguas River and remains a privileged geographical location dating as far back as prehistoric times.

The archaeological remains that are currently visible on the hill belong to the Andalusian period, when the hill was occupied by the first Islamic communities.

Recently, organised by the Mojacar Town Hall and the University of Granada’s MEMOLab (its biocultural archaeological laboratory), there have been a series of events for locals and history enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the site and learn hands on more of Mojacar’s history.

Emilio Aramburu has been photographically documenting the overall work done at the Mojacar la Vieja site, proving the beauty of the landscape, the history buried underneath and the hard work of everyone involved.

Aramburu’s collection of photos entitled “The Human Factor, Archaeology in Mojacar La Vieja” is now on display at her exhibition, hosted at the Mojacar Fountain Art Centre.

Until September 30, “you can enjoy an incredible sample of photographs” and “get to know up close the effort and passion of archaeologists working at the heart of our history”.

