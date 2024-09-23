Torre de Pimentel exhibition

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 15:25 • 1 minute read

Image of Torre de Pimentel in Bajondillo. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos.

Torre de Pimentel, which gave the town of Torremolinos its name, is celebrated throughout October in an exhibition of paintings.

The exhibition ‘Torre de Pimentel’ can be visited at the Casa de Cultura from September 23 to November 8. The exhibition consists of 12 works that feature Torre de Pimentel in Torremolinos, in homage to the landmark that gives its name to Torremolinos.

Each of the works is a historic vision, an interpretation, and a memory of the tower and its neighbourhood, Bajondillo. The Pimentel Tower, or ‘Mill Tower’ is where the name Torremolinos comes from and has always stood as an iconic reminder of the roots of the Costa del Sol town. When the tower was built, it served as a defensive military post to protect the grain mills from pirate attacks. The original choice of location for the mills was due to the streams that flowed down from the mountainside and turned the great wooden mill wheels to make flour.

Tower defended the sultan’s profits

As a watchtower, the square 12-metre-high construction was part of a group of towers that defended the coast of Malaga. The tower, the mills, and the orchards would have belonged to the Nasrid sultan. According to Castilian chronicles, the mills were initially more important than the tower since they filled the Nasrid sultan’s coffers. Later, thanks to the profits that had to be protected, the tower gained greater importance.

The exhibition at the Casa de Cultura, Torremolinos, can be visited from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm and from 3pm to 9pm, and on Fridays from 9am to 2pm. It closes on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Entry is free.