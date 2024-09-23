By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 16:48 • 2 minutes read

THE Andalucían regional government and Fundación Hogar Abierto (Open Home Foundation) are launching a campaign to recruit urgent foster families in Málaga and Axarquía. The campaign addresses the immediate needs of about 60 children in the region.

The Need for Foster Families in Málaga and Axarquía

Ruth Sarabia, the regional delegate for Social Inclusion, stressed the urgent need for more emergency foster homes, particularly for children under 12 and for groups of siblings. She pointed out that while there are protection centres for children, a family home offers extra warmth and care.

The Impact of Foster Families: A Message from Ruth Sarabia

The campaign, announced by Sarabia with Alberto Peláez from Fundación Hogar Abierto and other local officials, will be promoted in various towns like Vélez-Málaga and Torremolinos. Sarabia praised the existing foster families for their significant positive impact and encouraged others to consider fostering.

Contact Information for Interested Families

For more information and to hear from other families who have fostered, visit the Fundación Hogar Abierto website or call 900.103.285. This initiative aims to find loving homes for children in urgent need.

Benefits of Fostering

Fostering offers numerous advantages for both children and foster parents, creating a supportive environment that can significantly impact young lives.

For Children

Emotional Support: Children in foster care often face challenges such as trauma or instability. A nurturing foster home provides emotional support, helping them feel safe and valued. This supportive atmosphere can foster healing and resilience. Stability: Many children in foster care have experienced disruptions in their lives. A stable foster home offers a sense of consistency, allowing children to thrive in a structured environment. This stability is crucial for their emotional and psychological well-being. Family Environment: Foster homes create a family-like atmosphere where children can build relationships and experience the love and care that a family provides. This sense of belonging is essential for their development and can help them form positive attachments. Educational Opportunities: Foster families can advocate for the educational needs of children, ensuring they receive the support necessary to succeed in school. With a stable home, children are more likely to focus on their studies and engage in extracurricular activities.

For Foster Parents

Personal Fulfillment: Many foster parents find great satisfaction in making a positive difference in a child’s life. The joy of nurturing and guiding a child can be incredibly rewarding. Building Connections: Fostering allows parents to build meaningful relationships with children, their biological families, and the broader community. This network can create a sense of belonging and support for everyone involved. Learning and Growth: Foster parenting can be a transformative experience. Parents often learn valuable skills in communication, patience, and empathy while navigating the complexities of caring for children with diverse backgrounds and needs. Financial Support: Foster parents receive financial assistance to help cover the costs of raising a foster child, including food, clothing, and other necessities. This support can ease some financial burdens while providing care for children in need.

Fostering not only changes the lives of children but also enriches the lives of foster parents, creating a nurturing environment where everyone can grow and thrive.

