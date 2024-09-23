By Catherine McGeer •
THE Andalucían regional government and Fundación Hogar Abierto (Open Home Foundation) are launching a campaign to recruit urgent foster families in Málaga and Axarquía. The campaign addresses the immediate needs of about 60 children in the region.
Ruth Sarabia, the regional delegate for Social Inclusion, stressed the urgent need for more emergency foster homes, particularly for children under 12 and for groups of siblings. She pointed out that while there are protection centres for children, a family home offers extra warmth and care.
The campaign, announced by Sarabia with Alberto Peláez from Fundación Hogar Abierto and other local officials, will be promoted in various towns like Vélez-Málaga and Torremolinos. Sarabia praised the existing foster families for their significant positive impact and encouraged others to consider fostering.
For more information and to hear from other families who have fostered, visit the Fundación Hogar Abierto website or call 900.103.285. This initiative aims to find loving homes for children in urgent need.
Fostering offers numerous advantages for both children and foster parents, creating a supportive environment that can significantly impact young lives.
Fostering not only changes the lives of children but also enriches the lives of foster parents, creating a nurturing environment where everyone can grow and thrive.
