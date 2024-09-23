By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 23:30 • 2 minutes read

Research led by the University of Washington’s Dog Aging Project is now exploring why smaller dog breeds tend to outlive larger ones.

It’s the heartbreaking reality that every owner of a large dog dreads: your beloved gentle giant may be destined to die far younger than its smaller counterparts. Larger animals like whales, elephants and large turtles tend to live longer than smaller ones. However, this is different when it comes to dogs. New research has finally uncovered why big dogs, unlike most other large animals, don’t live long lives, and the truth is stranger than people think.

Why Big Dogs Are Dying Young

Key Points from Research:

Size Paradox:

In the animal kingdom, size typically equals longevity.

Elephants can live for up to 70 years, and whales can live for over a century. But when it comes to dogs, the bigger the breed, the sooner you’re likely to be saying goodbye. Why?

Cellular Damage:

Researchers at the University of Washington’s Dog Aging Project have been digging into the mystery, and, according to National Geographic, they’ve finally found some answers. Dr. Bobbie Ditzler, a lead scientist on the project, says that while most large animals outlive smaller ones, large dogs seem to be an exception, and the reason lies in their cells.

As dogs grow larger, their cells divide more frequently, which increases the chances of something going wrong at a cellular level. More cell divisions lead to accumulated damage, telomere shortening, and oxidative stress. This damage to the dog’s cells speeds up its ageing and shortens life expectancy.

Unlike their smaller counterparts, big dogs are working against a biological clock that speeds up due to the rapid growth their bodies undergo. Dr. Silvan R. Urfer, another expert on the project, explained that larger dogs accumulate far more cellular damage as they grow.

With each cell division, there’s more opportunity for things to go wrong. This constant damage, especially oxidative stress and the shortening of telomeres (the protective caps on the ends of chromosomes), can cause big dogs to age faster. Essentially, the very thing that makes them big is what’s killing them.

Mixed Breeds and Lifespan:

Hoping that being a mix of breeds might lengthen your dog’s life?

As many dog lovers already know, mixed-breed dogs live slightly longer than pure breeds, but the difference is not as big as some might think. Sadly, it’s actually only a few months’ difference on average, and larger mixed breeds still face the same size challenges. Whether your dog is a giant crossbreed or a pure-bred pedigree pooch, if it’s large, the same ticking clock applies.

Some large breed dogs, like Great Danes, have life expectancies of just 6-8 years, which can often leave devastated owners with the bitter reality of having to lose their beloved pet earlier than expected.

Future Research and Hope:

The Dog Aging Project is gathering data on thousands of dogs to understand their ageing process better. Possible breakthroughs could help extend the lifespan of dogs of all breeds and sizes in the future.

The project continues to study the effects of ageing on dogs, with the hope of one day finding ways to extend the lifespans of all breeds, large and small. But for now, the research is sobering. Even mixed breeds, which are sometimes seen as stronger, only live a few months longer than their pure-bred counterparts.

