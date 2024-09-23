By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 18:02 • 2 minutes read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela

World Tourism Day

Orihuela’s Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, has announced a special programme to celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27.

From September 27 to October 27, various activities will be held to promote local heritage and encourage community participation.

“This year, we aimed to create activities that connect people with their surroundings in a close and participatory way,” the councillor confirmed.

Throughout this month, Calle López Pozas will host a crochet exhibition by the Entre-Lazadas Association, a group of solidarity knitters from Orihuela.

Additionally, the Tourist Office will showcase a craft exhibition featuring handmade products titled “Los Azulejos de Úrsula.”

On Saturday, September 28, visitors can enjoy two guided tours of the Traditional Oil Mill Museum, including tastings of Segura beer, oil, and bread for €5 per person.

A bike ride to the Norias Gemelas is also planned for September 27, featuring a tasting component.

Participants can join a scenic sunset bike ride at Mil Palmeras Beach on September 28, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Lastly, on Sunday, September 29, there will be a tour of Orihuela’s secret gardens at 11:00 a.m., complete with a dance performance and tastings.

Bookings or more information for these activities can be made at orihuelaturistica.es or via WhatsApp at (34) 673836385.

Trails of tradition

Orihuela has also announced various tourist routes for October, focusing on three main themes: Holy Week, the poet Miguel Hernández, and nature.

As a member of the European Network of Holy Week and Easter Celebrations, Orihuela will offer tours that showcase its rich Holy Week traditions.

Two notable routes, “History and Curiosities of Holy Week,” will take place on October 13 and 19, providing visitors with historical insights and interesting stories about the event.

Two special routes are planned to celebrate the birthday of Miguel Hernández, a famous poet born in Orihuela.

The first, “Josefina Manresa Tribute Route,” on October 10, honours his wife and explores her role in his life.

The second, “Miguel Hernández was born here,” on October 30, takes visitors to the poet’s birthplace and shares details about his early life.

For nature lovers, several eco-tourism routes have been planned.

The “El Monte San Miguel” route on October 17 will offer views of the Vega Baja del Segura area. On October 25, “Meet the Royal Owl in Sierra Escalona” will provide a nighttime wildlife experience.

The October 26 tour, “El Monte de Arneva y Hurchillo,” focuses on local wildlife and fossils. Lastly, on October 18, “El Embalse de La Pedrera” will highlight the biodiversity of Orihuela’s wetlands.

For more details or to register, head to: orihuelaturistica.es.

Celebration days

Finally, Orihuela will be part of the “Days of the European Network of Celebrations of Holy Week and Easter,” running from October 4 to 20.

This annual event brings together towns in the network to promote the cultural significance of Holy Week as a major tourist attraction.

The European Network connects destinations across Europe known for their rich Easter and Holy Week traditions.

Its goal is to highlight the importance of these celebrations, preserving and sharing their heritage across the continent.

The network also aims to promote these towns as top tourist destinations, known not only for their unique festivities but also for their broader cultural appeal.

Exploring Holy Week and Easter in Europe offers insight into some of the continent’s oldest and most diverse cultural traditions.

A special European cultural route has been created, allowing travellers to experience these unique celebrations – from solemn processions to lively festivities – reflecting the shared history and heritage of different countries and regions.

For more details about the participating countries and their traditions, visit holyweekeurope.com.