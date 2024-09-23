By Adam Woodward • Updated: 23 Sep 2024 • 18:22 • 1 minute read

Cakes brought and sold 2022. Credit: Bill Anderson, Facebook.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event is taking place on Friday, September 27 at 10am in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

In La Cala de Mijas, the event is being held at The Blarney in La Cala de Mijas, and organisers are calling for your best cake-baking skills.

The Macmillan Coffee Morning is an annual fundraising event run by Macmillan Cancer Support where people across the UK and further afield host and attend Coffee Mornings in aid of Macmillan. Since 1990 it has raised over £310 million for the cancer charity.

Fundraising coffee mornings held in surprising locations

The first Coffee Morning was held in 1990, when a local fundraising committee held a coffee morning where the cost of the coffee was donated to Macmillan. The first UK nationwide coffee morning took place in 1991, with 2,600 supporters participating. Other fundraising events have included coffee mornings 100 feet underground at Poldark Mine, on a jet fighter, and even in Antarctica.

Every coffee morning makes a difference. Donations from thousands of Coffee Mornings, big and small, help raise vital funds to support the 3 million people in the UK living with cancer, from the moment they are diagnosed, throughout treatment, and beyond. In 2023, the now international event raised £18,041,302, enough to fund 288 Macmillan nurses for a year. In La Cala de Mijas in 2023, the coffee morning raised an astonishing €5,650 for the charity.

To support the cancer support charity Macmillan, pop down to The Blarney in La Cala de Mijas on Friday, September 27 at 10am, and bring cakes.